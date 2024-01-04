Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $5.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $233.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.39. The firm has a market cap of $329.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $189.46 and a 1 year high of $238.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

