Peak Financial Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,604 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,404. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.20.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

