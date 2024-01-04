Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $125.08 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $126.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average of $114.73. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

