Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 2.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.