Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,136 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 682,916 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $200,042,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $450.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.35. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $291.62 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

