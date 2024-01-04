Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,212 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.4% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 305,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 75,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $131.75 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.08.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

