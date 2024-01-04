Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

