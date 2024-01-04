Channel Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Channel Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

