Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE UNP opened at $241.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

