Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average of $106.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.