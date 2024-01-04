Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.4 %

MRK stock opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average of $106.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

