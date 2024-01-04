Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,521,000.

Shares of MGV stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,895. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.17.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

