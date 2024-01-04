DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys New Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 284,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,737,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

