Massachusetts Wealth Management Has $1.25 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 265.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after buying an additional 2,185,793 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $210,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.32. The stock had a trading volume of 577,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,367. The firm has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $129.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average is $114.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

