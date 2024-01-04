Massachusetts Wealth Management Decreases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Massachusetts Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.47. 129,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,605. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.75 and a 200 day moving average of $208.84. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $245.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

