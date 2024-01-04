Walter Public Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Walter Public Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 2.2% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,280,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Moody’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,556,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays lowered their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.84. The company had a trading volume of 57,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $275.67 and a fifty-two week high of $396.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.30 and its 200-day moving average is $344.83. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

