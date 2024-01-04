Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,596 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,802 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 613,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,357,000 after buying an additional 93,084 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.54. 224,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,517. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

