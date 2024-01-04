Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.05. 1,352,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,542. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average is $75.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

