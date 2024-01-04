Advisor Resource Council Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 957,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,907,000 after acquiring an additional 164,682 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,229,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 51,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP opened at $97.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $99.38. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

