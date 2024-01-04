Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $163.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $165.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.62. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

