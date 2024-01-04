Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,082 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $31,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 20.3% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $163.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $165.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Get Our Latest Report on PGR

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.