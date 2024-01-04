Bailard Inc. Trims Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,605,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,804,000 after purchasing an additional 362,515 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $475.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $540.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

