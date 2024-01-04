Bailard Inc. Sells 370 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.49.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $151.60 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.64 and its 200 day moving average is $128.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.