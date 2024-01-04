Bailard Inc. Purchases 2,957 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $22,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $344.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $361.90. The stock has a market cap of $885.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

