RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $83.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

