Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 808 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.95 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $237.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.