Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,919 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $342,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in Cintas by 64.9% in the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Cintas by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 8.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 29.1% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,813,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $585.53. The stock had a trading volume of 24,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,194. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $553.46 and its 200 day moving average is $517.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $607.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

