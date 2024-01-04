Advisor Resource Council Has $1.56 Million Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August comprises approximately 0.8% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.30% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FAUG opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $553.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

