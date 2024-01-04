Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,292,000 after buying an additional 2,137,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,694,000 after buying an additional 104,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.57 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.