Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,592,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,978,000 after buying an additional 60,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $188.91 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.42 and a 200-day moving average of $181.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

