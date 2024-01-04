Jessup Wealth Management Inc Invests $5.60 Million in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,000. Blackstone makes up 3.2% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,214. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BX

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.