Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 4.7% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,331,664. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $83.66. 7,071,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,842,680. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

