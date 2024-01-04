Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $689,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $129.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.54. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,162.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Bank of America lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.08.

Read Our Latest Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.