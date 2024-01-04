Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 15,410 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

