Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 3.0% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after buying an additional 3,818,082 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,728 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,261,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,212,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,518,000.

VTIP stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

