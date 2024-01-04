Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $99.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

