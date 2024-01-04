Walter Public Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Walter Public Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 1.6% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 126,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average is $91.13. The company has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.