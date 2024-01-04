Walter Public Investments Inc. Acquires 34,502 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace accounts for approximately 3.1% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after acquiring an additional 702,695 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,136,000 after acquiring an additional 229,631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,790,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,242,000 after purchasing an additional 570,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $354,671.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,807.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,899,397 shares of company stock worth $460,071,529. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 382,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,879. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $56.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

