Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHW traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.47. 272,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,037. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.64 and a 200-day moving average of $268.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.