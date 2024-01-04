Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,476,000 after purchasing an additional 235,262 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.80. The company had a trading volume of 42,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,550. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $70.98 and a 12 month high of $91.39.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

