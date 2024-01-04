DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 179,440 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 179,440 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 531,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,660,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,417 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 74.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 551,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 235,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in EchoStar by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 723,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 231,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of SATS traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $13.68. 997,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,420,211. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Further Reading

