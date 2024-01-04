DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.3% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.41. The company had a trading volume of 533,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,777. The company has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.15. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

