Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 416,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,753. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

