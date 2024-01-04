Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 141.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000.

NASDAQ:BSMN remained flat at $25.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 50,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,251. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

