Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.2% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $397.98. 11,264,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,468,086. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $260.34 and a 1-year high of $412.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.38.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

