Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $5.14 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,040,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QEFA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,164. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $73.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

