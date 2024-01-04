BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 2,154 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.65. 2,459,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,237,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

