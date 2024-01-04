Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPFree Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.20 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

