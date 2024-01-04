Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.20 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

