Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,829,000 after buying an additional 317,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after acquiring an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.5 %

UPS opened at $157.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.81.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.