Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $25.21 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.8 %

NOW stock opened at $675.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $663.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $720.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.